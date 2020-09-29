PRESS RELEASE: ECR PARTY ELECTS NEW PRESIDENCY

The European Conservatives and Reformists Party is pleased to announce the election of Giorgia Meloni as its new President. Her position was approved at the ECR Party’s council meeting on Monday 28th September following the election. Ms Meloni is also the leader of Fratelli d’Italia Party in Italy and is currently the only female leader of both a European Political Party and of a major Italian Party.

In addition to the election of Ms Meloni, Polish Member of the European Parliament Anna Fotgya has been re-elected as Secretary General and Spanish MEP Jorge Buxadé has been elected as Treasurer. Both were also approved by the council during the meeting.

Presidency Biographies:

President – GIORGIA MELONI MP: Giorgia Meloni, politician and journalist, leader of Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy). She began her political commitment at 15 and has been a MP since 2006. In the 15th parliamentary term (2006-2008) has been Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputees. Meloni still holds the record of the youngest minister in the history of the Italian Republic: in 2008, in fact, at the age of 31 she took up the post of Minister of Youth. In 2012 she founded Fratelli d’Italia, of which she is national president and that today is the third Italian party. She is the only female party leader in Italy.

Secretary General – ANNA FOTYGA MEP: Anna Fotyga is a Member of the European Parliament from Poland for the Law and Justice Party. She had previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. During the 2014-2019 mandate of the European Parliament she served as Chair of the Sub-Committee on Security and Defence. In 2020 she was appointed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the Committee on the NATO Reflection Process.

Treasurer – JORGE BUXADÉ MEP: Jorge Buxadé is a Spanish lawyer and Member of the European Parliament, first elected in 2019 for the Vox Party, where he also serves as Vice-President. In the European Parliament he sits on the Home Affairs and Civil Liberties Committee, Special Committee on Foreign Interference, and the Delegation to the Union of the Mediterranean.